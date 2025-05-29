Bold, original, and layered with meaning, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners is a cinematic knockout. In his first fully original genre film, Coogler mixes action, horror, humour, and soul in a way only he can. Set in 1930s Mississippi, Sinners follows twins “Smoke” and “Stack” Moore, who leave behind their lives of crime in Chicago to return to their hometown. There, they build a juke joint, a cultural sanctuary meant to shield their community from the harsh realities of racism in the Jim Crow South. But peace is short-lived, as a supernatural threat emerges – one that hungers not just for blood, but for a twisted version of unity.

With its rich storytelling and genre-bending approach, Sinners hits the rare sweet spot of being both socially resonant and wildly entertaining. If you’re one of those people who can’t seem to get enough of Sinners and want more, here are some other movies with similar vibes to watch:

1. The Lost Boys (1987)

A single mother and her two sons move to the seemingly quiet town of Santa Carla, California, only to stumble upon a group of stylish, dangerous vampires. Infused with humour, horror, and a killer rock soundtrack, The Lost Boys became a cult classic.

Though some elements feel dated today, its campy charm and spooky aesthetic make it a fun watch—especially for fans of vampire-siege stories like Sinners. Its blend of youthful rebellion and gothic terror is iconic, even if it plays better in nostalgic memory than on a modern rewatch.

2. Us (2019)

Jordan Peele’s Us follows the Wilson family as they’re terrorized by mysterious doppelgängers during a beach vacation. The tension escalates into a chilling exploration of identity, trauma, and America’s underbelly.

Like Sinners, Us walks the line between horror and psychological commentary. It also taps into generational trauma and buried secrets, two themes that feel right at home alongside Coogler’s latest.

3. From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)

In this cult-favourite mashup of crime thriller and horror, two outlaw brothers kidnap a family and seek refuge in a remote Mexican strip club. But their hideout turns into a bloody nightmare when the bar’s staff reveal their true nature: vampires.

Though From Dusk Till Dawn leans more into B-movie territory than the nuanced storytelling of Sinners, it shares similar DNA – criminals turned reluctant heroes, a sanctuary turned battleground, and monsters that metaphorically reflect deeper societal fears. If you’re looking for movies similar to Sinners to watch, this is a title that must be on your list.

4. His House (2020)

After escaping war-ravaged South Sudan, a refugee couple attempts to adjust to life in a quiet English town—only to be haunted by a sinister presence. The horror in His House is deeply tied to guilt, loss, and the immigrant experience.

Much like Sinners, this film uses supernatural horror as a metaphor for real-life trauma. The emotional weight and social context give the genre elements depth, making it one of the most powerful horror films in recent memory.

5. Interview With The Vampire (1994)

This stylish, tragic vampire epic follows Louis, a tormented immortal who recounts his dark past to a journalist. His complex relationship with Lestat, a manipulative and charismatic vampire, creates a riveting exploration of immortality, guilt, and humanity.

Themes of family, legacy, and inner conflict echo throughout Sinners, and Interview With the Vampire offers a gothic, elegant lens through which to explore similar emotional terrain.

6. Attack The Block (2011)

When alien monsters invade a South London housing estate, a group of teenage delinquents must rise to the occasion and protect their neighbourhood. Mixing sci-fi, horror, and comedy, Attack the Block is both thrilling and socially conscious.

If you love the community-defending spirit of Sinners, you’ll appreciate this energetic, street-smart battle for survival. It’s a genre film with sharp teeth and a strong social backbone.

7. Fruitvale Station (2013)

Coogler’s directorial debut follows the final 24 hours in the life of Oscar Grant III, a young Black man killed by police in Oakland, California. Played by Michael B Jordan, Oscar’s story is told with warmth, nuance, and quiet devastation.

Though not a horror film, Fruitvale Station shares Sinners’ emotional core. It’s a portrait of a man shaped by his environment and relationships, a storytelling approach that gives Coogler’s genre work its depth and authenticity. The film also marked the beginning of Coogler and Jordan’s creative partnership, one that continues to evolve with Sinners.

If you’re looking to watch similar movies that offer the same mix of thrills and thought-provoking themes as Sinners, the seven listed here are must-watches.

