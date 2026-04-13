Andhra University PhD admissions: Apply before April 24

Andhra University has invited applications from eligible candidates for admission into PhD programmes in Arts, Science, Engineering, Pharmaceutical Sciences and Law under the categories of executive/ extramural.

According to a press note issued by the university, downloading of applications has begun, and the last date for receipt of filled-in applications without a late fee is April 24. Last Date for receipt of filled-in applications with a late fee of Rs. 1,500 is April 28, while counselling will take place on April 30.

Candidates seeking admission into PhD programmes must have 55% marks or equivalent CGPA (50% marks in case of SC/ST/BC (non-creamy layer) /Differently abled candidates) in the qualifying PG degree.

Candidates have been requested to download the application forms and the information brochure related to subjects offered, eligibility criteria, vacancy position, admission procedure, etc., from www.audoa.andhrauniversity.edu.in.

Applications should be accompanied by a DD for Rs. 1500 towards registration and processing fee, drawn in favour of the Registrar, AU Common Entrance Test and Admission Account on any nationalised bank payable at Visakhapatnam. Filled-in applications in all respects should be submitted to the Director, Directorate of Admissions, Andhra University, Vijayanagar Palace, Pedawaltair, Visakhapatnam-530017 by post or in person.

Admission counselling will be conducted at the office of the Director, Directorate of Admissions, Vijayanagar Palace, Pedawaltair, Visakhapatnam. All the eligible applicants have to attend in person for the counselling with all their original certificates. Candidates should pay the amount for the prescribed course fee and Rs. 1000 towards the counselling fee.

No Separate intimation will be given.

For details, candidates may visit the website: www.audoa.andhrauniversity.edu.in.