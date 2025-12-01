Craft Council of Andhra Pradesh presents Vasantham in Visakhapatnam!

The annual handicraft and handloom exhibition, ‘Vasantham’, organised by the Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh (CCAP), has returned to the coastal city of Visakhapatnam. This two-day celebration is being hosted at Hotel Green Park on December 1st and 2nd, 2025, welcoming visitors from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM. As a volunteer-run non-profit organisation dedicated to the sustainable growth of Indian crafts and artisans, CCAP aims to showcase the richness of Indian handlooms while promoting sustainable handcrafted products as an essential lifestyle choice.

With a wide variety of authentic products on display, this year’s exhibition features over 65 stalls, with 15 to 20 stalls manned directly by the artisans themselves, offering a unique opportunity for visitors to meet the creators. Vasantham has brought together beautiful weaves and crafts from every nook and corner of the country. The collection includes everything from Bandhani, hand-painted Kalamkari, and Patolas to the delicate textures of Kota, Chanderi, and Maheshwari. The showcase also features soft linens and distinct regional specialities, including the renowned weaves of Assam and Bhagalpur.

Beyond the loom, the exhibition presents a holistic sustainable lifestyle range, featuring home and kitchen décor, eco-friendly stationery, socially conscious clothing, toys, crochet products, juttis, and bangles. A special emphasis has been placed on upcycling and recycling, ensuring that every product reflects skill, patience, and an environmentally conscious mindset.

Event Highlights:

The event commenced with high energy, graced by the presence of Mentor and Chief Guest Shri Mallik Kankatala, along with Chief Guests Shri Venkata Ramana Mavuri and Shri Chandu Tippala. Speaking on the occasion, Shri Mallik Kankatala expressed his commitment to strengthening the Council’s impact and encouraged members to undertake CSR-based activities annually to support artisan initiatives. Adding to this vision, industry stalwart Shri Mavuri Venkata Ramana pledged to support CCAP in promoting these weaves and creating widespread awareness among the people

Adding to the festive spirit, a vibrant fashion walk was organised featuring both locals and stall representatives dressed in traditional attire and distinct weaves, walking the ramp to celebrate the elegance of Indian textiles. A significant highlight of the event was the official unveiling of a book that comprehensively details the Crafts and Weaves of Andhra Pradesh,

The Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh invites the people of Visakhapatnam to drop by Hotel Green Park on the 1st and 2nd of December to visit Vasantham to support the artisan community and experience this handcrafted showcase first-hand.

