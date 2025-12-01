World AIDS Day events held in Visakhapatnam railway division

Awareness events and a meeting chaired by Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra at the DRM Conference Hall in Visakhapatnam marked World AIDS Day on 1 December.

The events were organised by Chief Medical Superintendent D. Sharath Babu and attended by senior doctors, patients, staff, officers, and the public.

Addressing the gathering, Lalit Bohra underlined the need for united effort to combat AIDS. He highlighted this year’s theme, “Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response,” which focuses on preserving the progress made so far while transforming services to become stronger, impartial, and community-led.

Dr. Sharath Babu elaborated that the theme draws attention to the urgent need to address disruptions caused by pandemics, conflicts, and inequalities that hinder access to care. He highlighted that the medical department leads yearly nationwide awareness campaigns and community outreach and reinforces government commitments under the guidance of the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), part of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

L. Mangilal, Senior Divisional Medical Officer, Waltair, gave a lecture on AIDS, highlighting sustained advancements in awareness and care under NACO guidelines.

