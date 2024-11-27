Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh’s (CCAP) annual handloom and handicraft exhibition, “Vasantham,” is back in Visakhapatnam! Bringing traditional Indian arts, weaves, and crafts from true artisans to the forefront, this year’s vast collection is sure to wow everyone.

To know more about the event, Yo Vizag reached out to CCAP Secretary Dr Renuka Rani, who excitedly shared that this edition of Vasantham has been tailored to reflect the cosmopolitan lifestyle of Vizag. “The city is a mix of traditional, modern, and youthful communities and styles. We’ve thoughtfully curated the exhibition to cater to homemakers, working professionals, youngsters, and even children,” she shared.

From the art collector to the Gen-Z fashion enthusiast, everyone is bound to find something of interest at Vasantham. Some of the products being displayed include:

Clothing: Traditional sarees from Kanchipuram, Gadwal, Chanderi, and more—available in both conventional and modernised designs. Unisex shirts, co-ord suits, and more for young shoppers.

Accessories: Handcrafted potlis, embroidered handbags, and footwear for all occasions.

Home Decor: Copper bell hangings, wooden carvings, paintings, as well as utilities to elevate any space.

Children’s Section: Clothing for children up to 13 years, ancient Indian toys like Pachisi, and musical instruments including the Zenzula.

Personal Care: Eco-friendly face washes, hair care products, and more.

Highlights of Vasantham 2024

For the first time in Vizag, Vasantham will showcase the revived craft of Telangana’s Ghanpur cluster, which specialises in bobbin lacework, cross-stitch embroidery, and tatting. Other handicrafts to look forward to include paintings from the Gond tribe and embroidery from the Toda tribe of the Nilgiris mountains.

In the context of today’s environmental concerns, CCAP is also making a significant effort to spotlight sustainable crafts through Vasantham. Dr Renuka Rani says, “We are not just bringing any designers. We are presenting artisans that revive traditional weaves and crafts. We have also ensured that every product on display is eco-friendly, and made with natural materials and dyes.”

Why You Should Attend

Beyond being a wonderful weekend activity for shoppers, Vasantham supports the livelihoods of traditional artisans and weavers, many of whom are striving to keep their crafts alive in the modern world.

“Our goal is to revive and sustain India’s traditional arts and crafts. I really want everyone in Vizag to come and experience the beauty of it,” says Dr Renuka. “India’s handloom and handicraft sector is one of the largest contributors to exports and employment. In fact, it’s the second-largest employer after agriculture. Yet, so many of us are unaware of the rich heritage, variety and craftsmanship this industry has to celebrate. That’s why this exhibition is so important—it’s an opportunity for us to appreciate the art of India.”

Scheduled for 1 and 2 December 2024, this one-of-a-kind exhibition will take place at Hotel Green Park, Ram Nagar, Visakhapatnam from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm. For further information, you can browse and reach out to CCAP on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

