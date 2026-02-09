Andhra University plans week-long centenary events

One of the most esteemed universities of India, Andhra University, will be 100 years old on April 26. To mark this big event, the university has planned an itinerary on multiple fronts. To mark the celebrations, the university has planned several infrastructural upgrades, renovations, and initiatives towards greater visibility and greater outreach. The university is also aiming for increased engagement with conferences, workshops, and academic collaborations.

Two deans dedicated to bringing in such collaborations and to increasing outreach and visibility, as well as alumni affairs, have also been appointed. The prestigious university is planning a week long celebrations for the centenary, starting from April 20, with the main event being held on April 26. During the week, they will organise academic conclaves, cultural programmes, alumni meet-ups, and other student-led activities.

According to Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. P. Rajasekhar, works on four major projects, including academic and research, infrastructure upgradation, student wellbeing, and outreach, are underway. He revealed about one such project by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, which is setting up a coastal atmospheric research testbed facility worth Rs 40 crore in the AU campus, with the works already underway. Other such projects include the Aurobindo Pharma, which is setting up a skill development facility worth Rs 10 crore. The National Remote Sensing Centre will also set up a laboratory. BIRAC also sanctioned Rs 5 crore for a BioNest facility to be set up on the campus.

Alumni have also chipped in to make the celebrations grand by contributing crores of rupees.

