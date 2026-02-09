Expedite Bhogapuram Airport connectivity works: GVMC Commissioner

GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg directed officials to expedite the completion of the proposed connectivity roads to Bhogapuram International Airport. On Sunday, February 9, he inspected the ongoing works, accompanied by GVMC Chief Engineer P V Satyanarayana Raju, Chief City Planner A Prabhakara Rao, and other engineering officials.

The Commissioner first inspected the 6.15-km road from Vepagunta to Juttada and reviewed the progress of works. Officials informed him that several works involving different departments were pending. The Commissioner contacted the authorities of VMRDA, Forest Department, Defence, and EPDCL and instructed them to resolve the issues and complete the works at the earliest.

Later, he inspected the 3.92-km road from Vepagunta to Pinagadi. As there were no major issues on this stretch, the Commissioner instructed Chief Engineer Satyanarayana Raju and Chief City Planner Prabhakara Rao to take up the action plan and expedite the works immediately.

He stated that the connectivity roads from Vepagunta to Juttada and from Vepagunta to Pinagadi have been proposed to facilitate the smooth movement of people and vehicles to Bhogapuram International Airport. He directed the Engineering and Town Planning officials to ensure that the works are completed without delay and to coordinate promptly with the concerned departments wherever issues arise.

Superintending Engineer K Srinivasa Rao, Executive Engineer Dilip, and others participated in the inspection.

