    Corporator excells in badminton

    Team Yo! VizagVisakhapatnamNews/City Updates4 hours ago

    Ushasri Masters Badminton Championship, Vizag: 3 Golds Won

    Ushasri, corporator of the 43rd ward, has excelled in the District-Level Masters Badminton Championship 2026 that was held at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Gajuwaka in Vizag and won three gold medals.

    In the competitions held at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Gajuwaka, Vizag, on February 8, Ushasri made a mark in the game and emerged victorious in different categories winnings three gold medals.

    In the competitions held in the 45 years and above (45+) category, Ushasri displayed a brilliant performance and secured first place.

    She emerged victorious in other categories, too and emerged district champion.

    Ushasri was congratulated by other corporators and sportspersons as well. Reacting to the victory, the corporator expressed her happiness and attributed the success to continuous practice.

    This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

