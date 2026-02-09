Bhajan Clubbing: Modern Bhajans With EDM Twist

No dress code. No restriction on footwear. But alcohol and smoking are not allowed. You can dance and swing to the tunes. Once you enter the hall, it’s all bhajan with a difference in the backdrop of loud music. It’s a mix of ancient and modern culture. Bhajan Clubbing is the new trend where the crowd do dance to bhajans and chants like Om Namasivaya or Hare Krishna with instruments like harmonium, manjira and dhol playing over a DJ set. The ambience resembles a night club sans alcohol, smoking or drugs.

Aiming at drawing the GenZ to the ancient lifestyle and keeping them away from drugs and alcohol, the Bhajan Clubbing concept originated in Mumbai in 2021 and caught the eye of other cities like Delhi, Pune and Bengaluru.

In his Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as a blend of ancient traditions with modern culture.

Now, it is slowly catching up in the fast-developing Visakhapatnam, and a spiritual outfit recently organised Bhajan Clubbing in the city. The participants in the show expressed joy saying they enjoyed a lot. They said it was a different experience with a touch of devotion.

“The bhajans combined with a physical movement act as a stress relief exercise,” opined a woman.

