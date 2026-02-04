Bhogapuram International Airport sparks property boom nearby

Many exciting projects have been announced for Visakhapatnam. With the $15 billion investment in an AI data centre from AdaniConnex and Google, along with Cognizant, a major American multinational consulting and outsourcing firm, beginning operations in the city, there are numerous changes on the horizon to look forward to. Out of all these, one of the most important connectivity projects is the construction of a new airport, the GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport, also known as the Bhogapuram International Airport. A successful validation test flight at the airport on January 4, 2026, has officially signalled the final phase for the Bhogapuram International Airport. As this monumental project nears completion, the North Andhra corridor is witnessing a significant surge in real estate activity. During this key real estate development, Denkada is emerging as the main hotspot of this transformation.

Why Denkada?

Denkada is a village located in the Vizianagaram district, on the banks of the River Champavathi. What was once a quiet transit point has now become a high-priority investment area. Many additional factors come into play. Here are some of them:

The Distance: Denkada is ideally situated for future airport staff, just 10-15 kilometres from the Bhogapuram International airport terminal and only 2-5 kilometres from Vizianagaram.

The Price Gap: Property values in Visakhapatnam’s outer neighbourhoods, including Madhurawada, are steadily inching towards the ₹ 7,000 per sq. ft. mark. Denkada, by contrast, continues to stand out as a value-driven option. In early 2026, average prices in Denkada are settling in the ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 per sq. ft. range, while VMRDA-approved plots are being quoted between ₹14,000 and ₹22,000 per sq. yd., underscoring its affordability advantage.

Other Areas:

The “airport city” effect is not limited to Denkada alone, as several other pockets across North Andhra are also witnessing significant growth. Following the recent progress of the Bhogapuram International airport, these areas have recorded a 20–30% surge in land inquiries.

Tagarapuvalasa and Anandapuram have emerged as well-established education and residential hubs. The availability of established schools and hospitals has made these areas the top choice for families moving to the region, attracted by the employment opportunities created by the airport.

Tarluwada is gaining massive traction because of the upcoming Google Data Centre and its proximity to the IT corridor. This combination has positioned the area as a strong “tech-meets-aviation” investment destination.

The Bheemili coastal belt is attracting premium buyers looking for luxury villas and beachfront living. Its appeal lies in offering an upscale coastal lifestyle while remaining within a 20-minute drive of the Bhogapuram international airport.

Nellimarla and the Vizianagaram Highway corridor are witnessing growing demand for large-scale warehousing and logistics parks. These areas are also seeing interest in affordable housing projects aimed at catering to ground-handling staff and other airport-related workforce needs.

The Workforce Shift

Real estate analysts estimate that the areas surrounding the Bhogapuram International airport will need more than 20,000 additional homes over the next three years. The demand is being driven by a changing workforce and new lifestyles moving into the region.

Airport personnel—including pilots, cabin crew, and technical teams—are expected to look for premium gated communities that offer security and comfort close to work. Pharma executives, many of them based in nearby industrial clusters, are seeking homes with contemporary features such as clubhouses, fitness centres, and wellness spaces, similar to developments being rolled out by firms like Assure Developers. Alongside them comes a second wave. Employees from the hospitality and retail sectors, drawn from the upcoming hotels and shopping complexes around the airport, are also entering the housing market.

With commercial operations nearing launch, the era of entry-level pricing is rapidly fading. For many buyers and investors, Denkada is no longer just a dot on the map. It is increasingly being seen as the front door to a reshaped North Andhra.

