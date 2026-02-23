Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to wed on Feb 26

Now, it’s official. National crush Rashmika Mandanna and hero Vijay Deverakonda have announced that they are getting married on February 26.

In an Insta post, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda stated: “Our wedding is scheduled for February 26 at Udaipur in Rajasthan.”

The couple reportedly got engaged in a private ceremony on 3 October, 2025.

While the wedding is expected to be strictly private, the reception has been planned for March 4 in Hyderabad.

In other celebrity news, Allu Arjun has received the Filmfare Best Actor award for his performance in Pushpa 2. Read more about this here: Allu Arjun presented Filmfare best actor award

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.