Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to wed on Feb 26

Now, it’s official. National crush Rashmika Mandanna and hero Vijay Deverakonda have announced that they are getting married on February 26.
In an Insta post, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda stated: “Our wedding is scheduled for February 26 at Udaipur in Rajasthan.”
The couple reportedly got engaged in a private ceremony on 3 October, 2025.
While the wedding is expected to be strictly private, the reception has been planned for March 4 in Hyderabad.
This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu