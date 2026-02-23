'Happy Sunday' programme by GVMC in Vizag sees huge turnout

Sports, games, yoga, wellness sessions, interactive meets …. and the list goes on. Parks, playgrounds, community halls, yoga centres and other such places in Vizag under the purview of the GVMC saw a flurry of activity on February 22 (the fourth Sunday). To promote a healthy lifestyle and community bonding in urban areas of the State, the Andhra Pradesh government hit upon the ‘Happy Sunday’ concept and decided to implement it on every second and fourth Sundays.

In accordance with the guidelines of the State Ministry of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, the ‘Happy Sunday’ programme was organised in all zones of Vizag under the auspices of Additional Commissioners and Zonal Commissioners of GVMC. A large number of people, who include members of resident welfare associations, students, senior citizens and people’s representatives, participated in the programme with enthusiasm, said GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg.

The Commissioner also said that with a view to improving the well-being of citizens in urban areas, strengthening neighbourhood ties, promoting a healthy lifestyle and enhancing positive use of public spaces, the government designed the programme. On the second and fourth Sundays of every month, the public, resident welfare associations, students, social groups, senior citizens and women would participate in yoga, meditation, exercises, group walking, jogging, cycling, fitness, creative classes, recreational sports, games, songs, music, and dances.

The ‘Happy Sunday’ event was organised by GVMC Bheemili Zone with volleyball in Thotaveedhi, yoga in Madhurawada, karate, yoga, and Swachh Pratigna in the East Zone, yoga in APSCB Colony in the West Zone, yoga in the South Zone, karate and yoga in Pendurthi, and a meeting with senior citizens, karate, yoga in Gajuwaka, cultural programmes and dances in Aganampudi, skating, yoga, games, songs, and other entertainment programmes with the participation of women, students, elderly people, resident welfare groups, self-help group members, senior citizens, and corporators under the supervision of the Zonal Commissioners in Vizag, according to Ketan Garg.

