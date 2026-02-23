Visakhapatnam Port Authority hits 80M tonnes cargo handling record

The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has created a rare record in cargo handling, crossing another milestone in its 92-year-old history.

The port handled over 80 million tonnes of cargo in 327 days in the current financial year 2025-26, marking the fastest-ever achievement.

According to a press note issued by VPA Chairperson M Angamuthu, the port crossed the 80-million-tonne mark on February 21, setting a new benchmark in operational performance.

The port now targets 90 million tonnes in the coming financial year.

Attributing the achievement to the dedicated efforts of the VPA team and effective coordination among stakeholders, he expressed confidence that the port would achieve its target of 90 million tonnes in the coming financial year.

The achievement surpasses previous records, highlighting improved efficiency, streamlined operations, and sustained growth in cargo handling.

Angamuthu said consistent monitoring, strategic planning, and focused execution enabled the port to reach the milestone well ahead of schedule.

The port had earlier crossed 80 million tonnes in 357 days on March 23, 2025 (FY 2024-25), and in 362 days on March 27, 2024 (FY 2023-24).

