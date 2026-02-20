After long work hours and endless meetings, weekends are a sweet reward to enjoy and unwind. Thanks to the advanced technological endeavours, our lives have become an increasingly easy and fast-paced affair. But have you ever wondered what life would have been like eighty years ago? Imagine the City of Destiny, but without the modern facilities, as a part of the Madras State, a quiet and peaceful city with a calm atmosphere. Here’s a glimpse into a weekend of yore during the late 1950s, where Vizag relished in simple pleasures!

This article relays stories shared in the book "Vi(za)gnettes", a memoir written by Kolluru Jagannadha Rao, a Vizag native born in 1923.

Stories of Yore: What The Weekend in Vizag Once Looked Like!

After working in the same space during work hours, it is nice to enjoy the greenery and fresh air. And what better way to engage in that activity than planning a picnic? While several picnic spots around the town are easily accessible through transport, this was not the case in the past.

In the absence of modern innovations, people used to gather and spend time together. It is a common sight to see groups of families, dressed up, and going for picnics on Sundays. Since this was the case for several decades, the transport system was not available to all. Those who owned four-wheelers, who were few in number, could travel to distant places like Mudasarlova and Gambhiramgedda. Places like Yarada Beach, Simhachalam, and the Valley of Gardens (Lova Gardens) were frequented by the others, with the Valley of Gardens being the most preferred spot. One had to hop on a boat and pay one anna (one sixteenth of a rupee) to cross the channel. This channel is now occupied by the Visakhapatnam Port Trust.

Another loved spot for picnics during those past times was Seethamadhara, where locating the source of the spring (dhara) was an adventure for the youth. One of the must-do things visitors engaged in at Simhachalam was taking a bath at the waterfalls!

Weekends are best spent in the company of family, friends, and loved ones. There are many hangout spots in the city, ranging from aesthetic cafes to vibrant restaurants. Earlier, the city had a handful of cherished spots where people would gather and make lasting memories together.

In addition to Seethamadhara, Simhachalam, Yarada, and the Valley Gardens, families visited Hawa Mahal and the Dock Yard.

Children particularly loved visiting the Hawa Mahal and peeping through the huge windows to catch a glimpse of the grandeur of the Jaipur Maharajahs. On the other hand, the Dock Yard was frequented to see the impressive machinery involved in the construction of the Port.

Traditional Lunch Spread!

Meals are the heart of everyday life, offering comfort, nourishment, and a sense of togetherness. In the weekends of yore in Vizag, this experience carried a special charm, long before quick deliveries and instant conveniences. Food was lovingly prepared at home and shared unhurriedly with family and loved ones. Lunch, in particular, was not just a meal but a cherished ritual. Here’s what a traditional lunch spread in Vizag during the late 1950s looked like!

The menfolk would sit together wearing silk clothes, which were kept aside specially for lunch, on a peeta (wooden plank made of teak wood). The food was served on a big silver plate, where a side dish, shaped like a leaf, would be on the right side of the plate, along with a silver chembu (container for drinking water).

The first two courses were eaten with lots of ghee, and the last course would have curd. Betel leaves with betel nuts were chewed after the meal was finished, to ensure proper digestion.

Weekend in Vizag in the 1950s were simple yet elaborate, starting from refreshing picnics to traditional lunch spreads. As we move forward into a modern society, these nostalgic times remind us of times when life slowed down and making meaningful connections was as simple as spending time together with loved ones.

