Nara Lokesh Hydrogen-Powered Tractors for Vizag, Kakinada Ports

State Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh, who is in Davos on a mission to attract global investments, has invited Spain-based Evolution Synergetique Automotive SL (EVO) to develop pilot hydrogen-powered terminal tractors at the Visakhapatnam and Kakinada ports.

Nara Lokesh suggested at a meeting he had with Jose Mellado, managing director of EVO in Davos, on January 19. The IT Minister expressed the State’s interest in collaboration with the firm in green hydrogen and zero-emission vehicle technologies, citing the company’s experience in compact vehicles and advanced mobility systems.

“The Andhra Pradesh government is keen on meeting its green energy goals by offering a supportive ecosystem,” he said.

He also pitched for a co-pilot programme for electric and hydrogen-powered off-road vehicles within industrial parks, with EVO leading redesign and optimisation efforts.

Stepping up the State’s efforts to attract global investment, the Minister is holding strategic meetings in Davos and Zurich to have partnerships with green mobility, clean energy, and agri-food technology firms.

