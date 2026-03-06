Social Media Ban for Children Under 13 Soon: AP CM

The Andhra Pradesh government will soon initiate an exercise to ban social media use by children below 13 years of age.

Speaking in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on March 6, the Chief Minister said: “The government is considering steps to restrict social media access to children below 13 years of age.”

Referring to the proposal suggested by IT Minister Nara Lokesh, he said the government would soon launch a programme to prevent children under 13 from accessing social media, likely within the next 90 days.

He further said the Andhra Pradesh government was also discussing possible regulations for those in the age group of 13-16 and would take a decision based on wider consensus.

The Chief Minister said the government was committed to ensuring steps to protect children from the ill-effects of the social media.

Measures would be initiated for the well-being of children, he added.

Also read: Vizag Launches ‘Thursday Review’ to Speed Up Tourism Projects

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.