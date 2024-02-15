In the vast landscape of online streaming, hidden gems often lurk in the shadows, waiting to be discovered. While blockbusters dominate the spotlight, there’s a treasure trove of gripping thrillers that deserve your attention. Here’s a roundup of six must-watch underrated thriller web series across various OTT platforms that are guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat:

From: Delve into the mystery of a sinister town in middle America that ensnares all who enter. As residents grapple with their captivity and navigate the perils of the surrounding forest, “From” delivers a chilling blend of horror, mystery, and human drama. With its compelling performances and ever-unfolding terror, this MGM+ series promises an unforgettable viewing experience.

Where to watch: Apple TV

Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side: Enter a realm where ancient mythology collides with modern forensic science in this Indian Hindi-language thriller. Follow forensic experts Dhananjay Rajpoot and Nikhil Nair as they race against time to apprehend a sociopathic serial killer whose crimes are steeped in Hindu mythology. With its riveting storyline and exploration of timely themes – like artificial intelligence – “Asur” offers a gripping narrative that will leave you spellbound.

Where to watch: Jio Cinema

Undekhi: Set against the backdrop of a wedding in Manali, “Undekhi” unravels a chilling tale of murder and deception. When filmmaker Rishi inadvertently captures a heinous crime on camera, he becomes entangled in a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse with the ruthless Atwal family and a determined police officer. With its intricate plot and well-drawn characters, this series keeps viewers guessing until the very end.

Where to watch: SonyLiv

The Fall: Transport yourself to the streets of Belfast in this atmospheric crime drama that pits a relentless detective against a cunning serial killer. DSI Stella Gibson must outwit the elusive Paul Spector, whose facade as a loving family man masks his depraved nature. With its nuanced portrayal of complex characters and the thrill of the chase, “The Fall” is a masterclass in psychological suspense.

Where to watch: Netflix

Hannibal: Prepare to be enthralled by this psychological horror-thriller that delves into the twisted relationship between criminal profiler Will Graham and the enigmatic psychiatrist Hannibal Lecter. As they team up to track down serial killers, Will discovers that Hannibal harbors a dark secret of his own. With its mesmerizing storytelling and impeccable performances, “Hannibal” is a masterpiece of the genre.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Breathe: Explore the lives of ordinary men thrust into extraordinary circumstances in this gripping Indian drama. When crime branch officer, Kabir, unravels a string of seemingly unrelated deaths, he uncovers a startling connection that leads him to an unlikely suspect. With its gripping narrative and emotive storytelling, “Breathe” is a riveting journey into the depths of the human psyche.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

From spine-tingling mysteries to pulse-pounding narratives, these must-watch underrated thriller web series offer a diverse array of captivating narratives that are sure to transport you to worlds of suspense, intrigue, and unrelenting tension. So, grab your popcorn and get cozy for a binge-watching marathon unlike any other!

