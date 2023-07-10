Visakhapatnam is a city that celebrates art and culture, offering a diverse range of famous art forms that reflect its rich heritage and creativity. Exploring these art forms gives the visitors a deeper understanding of the culture and allows them to appreciate the intricate craftsmanship and creativity of the local artisans.

Here’s a list featuring famous art forms in Visakhapatnam.

Etikoppaka toys

Etikoppaka is a village located on the banks of the river Varaha near Visakhapatnam, known for its traditional wooden carvings and artefacts. These toys are handcrafted using natural elements such as seeds, bark, lacquer, roots, leaves and natural dyes, making them eco-friendly and safe for children, as these toys have no sharp edges. They are rounded on all sides and hence present little chance of injury to children. These toys are known for their bright colours, intricate designs, and craftsmanship.

Dhimsa Dance

Dhimsa is a tribal dance form of Andhra Pradesh. It originated in Koraput district in Odisha State but has almost become an official dance of Visakhapatnam. This form of dance is predominantly performed by the Gond & Pardhan tribe in various parts of Eastern Ghats. Dhimsa means “sound of the footsteps”. Vizag hosts several tribal festivals where you can witness mesmerizing Dhimsa performances showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the local tribes.

Pottery

Pottery is a traditional craft that involves shaping clay into various forms. Vizag has skilled potters who create exquisite pottery items like pots, pitchers, bowls, and decorative objects. Additionally, pottery includes ornamental items like vases, figurines, and decorative tiles that enhance the aesthetics of homes and public spaces. Pottery workshops and studios in the city offer visitors a chance to learn and experience the art of pottery. It holds great significance in Vizag, both culturally and economically.

Kalamkari Art

Kalamkari is a type of hand-painted or block-printed cotton textile, with designs ranging from floral patterns to mythological scenes, using only natural dyes. There are two distinctive styles of Kalamkari art in India – the Srikalahasti style and the Machilipatnam style. The art form originated in the state of Andhra Pradesh and is still practised by artisans in Visakhapatnam and other parts of the state. Vizag is known for its Kalamkari sarees, wall hangings, and other handcrafted textiles.

Bamboo Craft

The bamboo craft is an integral part of the local culture in Visakhapatnam. Skilled artisans create various products like mats, baskets, furniture, and other decorative items using bamboo. This bamboo craft not only provides livelihood opportunities for local artisans but also promotes sustainable practices and preserves traditional art forms. You can find bamboo craft items in local markets and handicraft stores.

