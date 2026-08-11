It needs to be said: Vizag is missing its annually scheduled monsoon magic. While the city has been experiencing sparse spells of rain, there is a glaring lack of continuous downpour and day-long moody skies! For those locals who long for the rains, we recommend getting away and trying your luck elsewhere. And what better place to go than the entry point of monsoon in India: Kerala?

There’s something wonderfully cinematic about travelling through Kerala during this season. While destinations such as Munnar and Wayanad often dominate our travel lists, there are quieter corners of Kerala that are equally memorable monsoon getaways. Read on to find out what these places are!

Vythiri

Tucked away in the hills of Wayanad, Vythiri feels almost tailor-made for the monsoon. At around 2,600 feet above sea level, the town is surrounded by forests, plantations, streams and mist-covered valleys.

Kerala Tourism highlights Wayanad as a monsoon destination, with areas around Lakkidi receiving some of the state’s heaviest rainfall. The legendary Chain Tree at Lakkidi also adds a touch of local folklore to the landscape. Meanwhile, a visit to Pookode Lake can add a quieter element to the trip, with its freshwater lake surrounded by evergreen forests.

For travellers who want more than sightseeing, Vythiri also has a cultural side. Its responsible tourism initiatives offer opportunities to experience local food, handicrafts, and aspects of tribal culture.

Nelliyampathy

Nelliyampathy, known for its rich biodiversity, is located in Kerala’s Palakkad district at around 5,157 feet above sea level. The hills are home to plantations and crops such as oranges and pineapples. The surrounding forests are an attraction for wildlife enthusiasts, with Indian gaurs, giant squirrels, Nilgiri tahrs and lion-tailed macaques found in the region.

For adventure seekers, activities such as trekking, mountain biking, rock climbing and off-road jeep safaris are available. Those interested in history can visit ancient temples, tribal settlements and colonial-era bungalows.

The Pothundy Dam, built in the 19th century, offers scenic views of the plains as the road gains altitude. Nelliyampathy is the kind of destination where reaching the top almost feels secondary to everything you encounter along the way.

Nilambur

Located in Malappuram district, this forest-rich region is known for its teak plantations, rainforests and waterfalls. Named after the former Malabar District Collector, H.V. Conolly is Conolly’s Plot, a historic teak plantation worth visiting. For those interested in the story behind the trees, the Teak Museum offers a fascinating detour. Established by the Kerala Forest Department and the Kerala Forest Research Institute, it explores the historical, scientific and cultural significance of teak.

Other attractions here include the Nedumkayam Rainforest, which takes visitors deeper into the region’s dense forest landscape, and the Chaliyar River, whose surrounding greenery adds to the area’s atmosphere.

If your idea of monsoon goes beyond watching the rain from a window, these three getaways in Kerala offer plenty of reasons to step out. Do note that monsoon travel through the Western Ghats requires some flexibility. Heavy rain can affect visibility, roads, trekking routes and access to waterfalls. Hence it is advisable to check local weather and road conditions before travelling.

Also read: Best Quiet Getaway Places Near Vizag Worth the Drive!

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