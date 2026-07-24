Bhogapuram Airport: Araku Coffee, Local Art Take Centre Stage

A stall of the famous Araku coffee will be set up at the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram, which is slated for grand inauguration on August 1, according to BJP State president P.V.N. Madhav.

The BJP State unit chief, who reviewed arrangements for the airport inauguration on Thursday, said that a statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju at the entrance would welcome visitors. In contrast, Etikoppaka toys, North Andhra folk art forms and the famous Bobbili veena on the airport premises would offer a visual treat to air travellers.

The BJP leader further said that a slew of programmes with the participation of people would mark the airport inauguration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the airport at 11 a.m. on August 1, he added.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu