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Now Reading: Medical breakthrough in Vizag as rare cardiac surgery succeeds

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    Medical breakthrough in Vizag as rare cardiac surgery succeeds

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Medical breakthrough in Vizag as rare cardiac surgery succeeds

Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesVisakhapatnam8 hours ago

Medical breakthrough in Vizag as rare cardiac surgery succeeds

Doctors at Apollo Hospital, Visakhapatnam, performed a first-of-its-kind heart surgery in Vizag. A 43-year-old patient suffering from Type A Aortic Dissection, a serious tear in the main artery (the aorta) that requires urgent treatment, with a history of hypertension, underwent a complex cardiac procedure that had never been carried out in the city before.

The patient had a tear in the inner wall of his aorta, a life-threatening condition requiring immediate intervention. He underwent the David procedure, a surgery that repairs the heart’s main artery while preserving the patient’s own aortic valve, marking a significant medical milestone for Vizag.

The surgery required precise planning and coordination by a multidisciplinary team of specialists. Doctors stated that timely diagnosis and advanced surgical techniques played a crucial role in the patient’s recovery.

Also read: Vizag cockfighting raid: 70 held, lakhs in seized

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

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