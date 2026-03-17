GVMC mayor term ends, special officer takes charge

Peela Srinivasa Rao, whose 11-month term comes to an end as the mayor of the GVMC on March 17, with a special officer all set to take care of the corporation affairs from March 18, has thanked the people for their cooperation.

The five-year term of the corporation has come to an end, and it will be under the control of a special officer till the next elections.

Srinivasa Rao took over as the mayor on April 28, 2025, after the resignation of the previous mayor, Golagani Hari Venkatata Kumari, as a no-confidence motion was moved against her.

Claiming that he was successful in addressing the grievances of the people, the mayor said several development works were taken up in all wards with the cooperation of the officials, corporators, and media.

While according priority to the provision of basic amenities, development activities worth Rs. 760 crore were taken up in the last 11 months, said Srinivasa Rao, adding the works were completed in time without any compromise on quality.

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