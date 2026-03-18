Mangli Song Controversy Sparks Outrage Over KD Movie Track

Well-known for her high energy in singing folk tracks, Mangli incurs the wrath of the netizens as her song ‘Sarke chunar teri sarke’ in the upcoming movie KD: The Devil triggered a row.

Stuffed with a high dose of vulgar and obscene lyrics, the song has been hated by all sections who wonder how the singer accepted such a ‘vulgar’ song.

In the wake of strong criticism on social media, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the filmmakers on the objectionable content in the song.

The matter also takes a legal turn with an advocate, Vineet Jindal, moving the Central Board of Film Certification, demanding a ban on the song. In the complaint, it is pointed out that both the lyrics and visuals are highly objectionable and harmful for children.

Besides the general public, prominent persons have also raised their voices against the content in the song.

The raging Mangli song controversy is likely to have an impact on the Sanjay Dutt-starrer movie, slated for release on April 30.

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