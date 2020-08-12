It hasn’t been a particularly upbeat year for the Hindi film industry, what with the demise of actors like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput. In the latest, 90’s star actor Sanjay Dutt has reportedly been diagnosed with lung cancer. As per preliminary reports, the actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital and tested for coronavirus as he experienced difficulty in breathing. While Sanjay Dutt luckily tested negative for the virus, it was revealed that the actor is battling 3rd stage lung cancer. Reports also suggest that the actor is flying to the USA for his treatment.

The actor took to his social media to state that he was going on a break, away from films for some time. He also addressed his fans and asked them not to speculate on the status of his health.

With cult movies like Vaastav, Khalnayak, Sadak, and Rocky, Sanjay Dutt made his presence felt in the movies owing to his staggering personality. His acting career came to a brief halt after being accused as a conspirator in the Mumbai serial blasts case of 1993. While the actor was sent to jail in 2017, he was later acquitted and released. Fate took a turn when Rajkumar Hirani approached Dutt with the idea of Munnabhai MBBS, a franchise much-loved even decades after its release. While the first movie was a blockbuster, the second film in the franchise, starring Vidya Balan in the lead won many accolades too.

Sanjay Dutt is all set to return to the screens with the sequel to his hit film Sadak. Sadak 2 is up for release on OTT platform Hotstar and has Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapoor essaying other important roles. In a happy coincidence, the movie has been made by the Bhatt brothers Mukesh and Mahesh, who co-created 1991 release Sadak.