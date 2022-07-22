Colour Photo, which was directed by Sandeep Raaj and stars Suhas and Chandini Chowdary in the lead roles, was adjudged the Best Feature Film in Telugu for the year 2020 at the 68th National Film Awards. The movie was released on the OTT platform, Aha, during the COVID-19 lockdown. Harsha Chemudu, Sunil, Divya Sripada, Kancharapalem Raju, and others played crucial roles in the film.

Alongside Colour Photo, several other Telugu films won National Awards in various categories.

From Hindi, Toolsidas Junior directed by Mridul Toolsidass was awarded the Best Feature Film. The child artist, Varun Buddhadev, who played the role of Toolsidas Jr, got a special mention at the ceremony.

Soorarai Pottru, which was remade into Telugu as Aakasam Nee Haddura, was announced as the overall Best Feature Film of the year 2020 at the National Film Awards. Suriya and Aparna Balamurali, who played the lead roles in Soorarai Pottru, won the National Awards for Best Actor and Best Actress respectively.

Sandhya Raju won the National Award for the Best Choreographer for the Telugu dance drama Natyam. The movie also won the award for Best Make-up Artist. SS Thaman won the Best Music Direction award for the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Rajasekhar, Mafia Sasi, and Supreme Sunder won the award for the Best Action Direction (Stunt Choreography) for the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum (AK). Biju Menon won the award for Best Supporting Actor for the same movie. This movie was recently remade into Telugu as Bheemla Nayak. Director Sachidanandan KR (late), who directed AK, won the award for Best Director posthumously. The movie also bagged the award for the Best Playback Singer (female).

In the Best Lyrics category, Manoj Muntashir won the award for the Hindi movie Saina. Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior won the award for the Best Costume Designer. Ajay Devgn was announced as the Best Actor for his performance in Tanhaji, alongside Suriya. Mandela, directed by Madonne Ashwin, won the awards for Best Screenplay (dialogues) and Best Debut Film of a Director at the 68th National Film Awards.

