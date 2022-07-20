Aha, the exclusive Telugu OTT, has captured the pulse of its audience from its production side. The originally Telugu platform has now ventured into Tamil and widened its horizons. From talk shows with celebrities to singing competitions of upcoming talents, the OTT platform is blooming into an OTT giant, giving its competitors a run for their money. Aha is home to some high-on-content movies which remained underrated ever since their release.

Here is the list of underrated movies on Aha you must watch right away.

Sebastian PC 524

Directed by Balaji Sayyapureddy, Sebastian is one of the underrated films on Aha. Though the movie was surrounded by a lot of hype during its release owing to a unique concept, the slow narration and disengaging screenplay bored the audience. Several critics picked the director for not optimizing the great scope of the story. Nevertheless, Kiran Abbavaram, who plays the role of a police constable diagnosed with night blindness, received decent appreciation. If you are looking for fresh content, you must watch Sebastian PC 524.

Writer

Writer is a Tamil crime drama, which is also available in Telugu on Aha, starring the versatile actor Samuthirakani. Directed by Franklin Jacob, the movie features Hari Krishnan, Kavin Jay Babu, Ineya, and others in crucial roles. The plot revolves around a sincere and dedicated head constable inching towards retirement. Suddenly, he finds himself in trouble as he takes up the task to save a PhD candidate who was wrongfully framed in a criminal case. Rangaraju is up against his corrupt senior officials and is not gonna resort to any wrongdoings.

Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam

Directed by Vidya Sagar Chinta, Ashoka Vanamlo Arjun Kalyanam is a recently released rom-com starring Vishwak Sen, Rukshar Dhillon, and Ritika Nayak in the lead roles. The hilarious drama revolves around a thirty-something man longing to get married. Surrounded by pressure from family and society, he finally finds a match but the god has different plans for him.

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary is a crime thriller starring Nivetha Pethuraj, Bramhaji, Ajay, and others and was directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Set in the city of Visakhapatnam, the plot revolves around three friends who grew up together in an orphanage. The trio finds themselves stranded in a murder case for which they claim they are not accused.

Zombie Reddy

Zombie Reddy is a sci-fi thriller directed by Prasanth Varma and stars Teja Sajja, Anandhi, Daksha Nagarkar, RJ Hemanth, and others. Set in a village, the movie revolves around the strange incidents that keep happening to the villages. Later, it is learnt that a fast-spreading zombie virus is on the breakout. The protagonist, with his group of gamer friends, has to save the village and stop the virus from spreading to the rest of the world. How he finds the solution and tackles the unknown enemy is shown through thrilling episodes.

Athade Srimannarayana

Originally a Kannada film, Athade Srimannarayana is a mythological action fantasy drama starring Rakshit Shetty and Shanvi Srivastava in lead roles. The plot revolves around a corrupt and comical police officer who takes on a group of bandits with a mission to recover an age-old treasure. Little does he know that he was destined to find the treasure.

