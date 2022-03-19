If you wish to plan a movie mania of top-rated Telugu movies, Aha is the perfect OTT platform with authentic local content. Since the launch of the app, it has been releasing some great must-watch movies. A list of top-rated movies to watch on Aha in 2022 has been curated. Aha has also come up with their originals, which are giving a tough competition to originals of the other OTT platforms.

Here is a list of top-rated movies to watch on Aha in 2022.

# Sebastian P.C 524

This cop drama played by Kiran Abbavaram, introduces a new side of him to his fans. Released on Aha on the occasion of Holi, this action thriller has twists and turns that tinkle your interest.

#DJ Tillu

This superhit has caught the mass pulse. If you missed this romantic thriller with a comical tough in the theatres, do not miss it on Aha. This massive blockbuster will make you groove and imitate DJ Tillu. Siddhu’s performance delivers a character to remember.

#Sehari

Sehari is a breath of fresh air. With a unique narrative, this romantic comedy will pleasantly surprise you. This is perfect for an easy watch on the OTTs.

# Bhama Kalapam

Bhama Kalapam is a unique thriller based on a nosy housewife. It is an edge-of-the-seat murder mystery coupled with a heist. This film takes interesting turns, no one sees coming. Priyamani has made a terrific comeback in this must-watch movie. This is one of the major releases in 2022.

# Arjuna Phalguna

Sree Vishnu is back with yet another intriguing plot. A suspense thriller is a perfect pick this weekend. The noir genre adds to the narrative which keeps its audience engaged throughout. If you missed it in the theatres, make sure you watch it on Aha.

Comment below your top-rated movies to watch on Aha in 2022.