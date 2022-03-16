Mental health is a sensitive area to deal with, especially in a mass medium like cinema. But some of these Telugu movies through brilliant characterizations have brought about mental awareness in the right sense. Telugu movies are otherwise known for carelessly dealing with mental health issues. Listed below, are a few exceptions. With rising mental health awareness, it is the need of the hour that Telugu audiences see the best politically correct movies.

Here is a list of the best Telugu movies that talk about mental health.

#Chi La Sow – Bipolar Disorder

The heroine’s mother, excellently played by Rohini, is shown as a character suffering from bipolar disorder. How the problem is revealed is shown in a very beautiful manner which makes us want to stand with her. The major plus point of this film is that it does not romanticize the disorder, but truly portrays the reality of those dealing with it.

#Bhale Bhale Magadivoyi – Amnesia

The protagonist, Nani, faces hurdles in the story due to his problem. Though humour is generated out the situations, the tragedy of living with amnesia is also shown. Nani breathes life into this character.

#Surya vs Surya – Porphyria

Nikhil plays the role of someone who would die if exposed to sunlight for long. The horrors of living with such a rare disease are shown with utmost care. Tollywood, in fact, introduced the concept of this disease through this film and spread much-needed awareness about it.

# 1 Nenokadine – Schizophrenia

With the non-linear narration and inter-cut dream sequences in this Sukumar’s technical brilliance, schizophrenia is introduced in Telugu cinema. Mahesh Babu carries out this role with great sensitivity and focuses on the horrors of living with the problem.

# Swathi Mutyam – Developmental Disorder

Needless to say, Kammal Hassan brings the audience to tears and drives home the point about this child developmental disorder. The traits of an autistic person are exhibited in this tear-jerking Oscar nomination.

