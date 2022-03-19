We hear the word cheesecake and think of New York naturally. But Vizag, the ‘City of Destiny’, knows a thing or two about making the best cheesecake. This might compel the city dwellers to rename Vizag as ‘City of Cheesecakes’. Yo! Vizag recommends some of the best places with delectable cheesecakes and leaves it up to the readers to decide their favourite. Cheesecake is the king of all desserts and you get to decide which place is the king of cheesecakes.

Here is a toothsome list of the best cheesecakes in Vizag.

# Bake My Wish

The moist Nutella Cheesecake with a crusty biscuit base in this quaint little bakery melts in your mouth. Try out the aesthetic-looking cheesecake in Lawsons Bay Colony and decide for yourself if this is the best cheesecake in town.

# Fresh Choice

This patisserie has a wide range of desserts. But their cheesecake is to die for. They often change their menus and on a lucky day, you can get hold of their mouth-watering cheesecake.

# Bean Board

Blueberry Cheesecake here is great. But have you tried their sinfully sweet Mocha Crunch? A layer of chocolate ganache on top of coffee flavoured cheesecake on a crunchy thick layer of biscuits is lip-smacking.

#FSM (Flying Spaghetti Monster)

FSM, known for the chocolate bomb in its array of desserts, has a hidden gem. The blueberry compote on Blueberry Cheesecake is a drop of heaven. Their no-bake cheesecake will surely blow your mind away.

# The Sweet Truth

This place has the original New York-style cheesecake and they almost do justice to the famous recipe. If you are in the mood for nothing fancy, but just good old plain cheesecake, this is the right place for you.

# Bakers Castle

Almost every dessert here is Vizagite’s favourite. Their blueberry cheesecake deserves a special place in everyone’s mouth and heart. But did it win your heart?

Comment below and let us know where to find the best cheesecake in Vizag, according to you.