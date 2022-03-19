In India, cricket is more than just a sport. It is an emotion that truly unites Indians. Second, to cricket, movies are another such common ground to bond over. Now imagine a blend of both those common interests. Cricket biopics are the perfect blend of two must-watch things that are very close to Indians’ hearts. There are some must watch biopics on some of the talented cricketers of the Indian Cricket Team.

# MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

This blockbuster chronicles the life of the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team, MS Dhoni. Late Sushant Singh Rajput played this role with utmost perfection. This brilliant film focuses on the story of how he became the star he is now. It also showcases his love life and personal losses. It delves into his family, friends, competitors, and early career as a railway ticket collector. All in all, like the title, suggests, it is the untold story of the ‘captain cool’.

# 83

This Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer has created a lot of buzz for all the right reasons. This is a biopic based on the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The film revolves around the appointment of Kapil Dev as the captain of the Indian Cricket Team and the uproar it created. As the title suggests, it is about India’s victory at the 1983 World Cup after a losing streak. The excellent cast has justified each and every role and added value to the film.

# Azhar

This movie is a rag to riches story about Mohammad Azharuddin. Despite failing at the box office and receiving huge criticism, it is a story that needs to be told and watched by everyone. This is one of those cricket biopics that takes a little cinematic liberty but delivers an impactful story. This film, starring Emraan Hashmi in the titular role, is surely worth giving a shot.

# Sachin: A Billion Dreams

The name Sachin is a chant in India. This is a sports documentary that entails his journey of becoming one of the most famous names in cricket with the help of archival footage, re-enactments and clips of his family, friends and colleagues. Humour plays a pivotal role in this documentary. This is a fitting legendary tribute to the ‘ God of Cricket’.

