The tiger, which has been prowling in the villages near Visakhapatnam District, has now entered the Chintapalem Village. As per the statements by the villagers, they heard a loud roar in close proximity on Wednesday, but no sightings were reported. Despite the constant efforts by the forest department for over two weeks, the animal did not fall for any of the traps.

A number of cattle have fallen victim to the hunger of the tiger in the Anakapalli District ever since its first appearance. The forest authorities have warned the herders against setting the cattle free, especially during the night. It is said that the tiger is now roaming on a hill near the Chintapalem village.

Forest rangers have set up traps at various locations to capture the tiger if it happens to enter the village. On Thursday, the village MPP Reddy Jagan Mohan and ZPTC Anuradha requested the officials to keep a vigilant eye on the situation. Later, Chodavaram CI Thatha Rao met a resident of Chintapalem, who claims to have seen the tiger and gathered details from him.

Villagers told the officials that taking their cattle out for feeding has become a hassle amid the tiger scare. Earlier this week, Visakhapatnam DFO Anant Shankar IFS visited the Anakapalli District and reviewed the situation and measures being taken to catch the tiger.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag Instagram and website for more updates.