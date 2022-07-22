The weekend is here and the stress of making plans have us writing this article just for all those sitting in the same spot. What better plan than making it a fun, cosy movie night with your loved one, friends and family. If you do not want to step out and wish to spend some time with the ones you love in the comfort of your home, here is a list of movies to answer the question of what to watch on a Friday night on Netflix. Choosing the genre of comedy here is a list of some classic comedy movies on Netflix you must watch this Friday with your friends and family. The suggestions range across various languages.

List of movies you could watch on a Friday night on Netflix

#1 English

For all those who would like to enjoy a good laugh, here are a few English comedy movies to watch. Starting with the classic series of The Hangover, other options could be Fatherhood, We’re the Millers, Grown Ups 1 & 2, and Don’t Look Up.

#2 Telugu

Telugu movies, one of the most diverse that has covered various genres also a good list of comedy movies. But with very few of them available on Netflix, here are what you could watch tonight. Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, Oh! Baby, Bheeshma, Manmadhudu 2, and Ahugo are a few considerations.

#3 Tamil

With no compromise on storylines, Tamil movies don’t fail to surprise us. Also one of the industries with the best comedies here is a list of movies you could watch today with friends and family. Avvai Sahnmughi, Mandela, Kalakalappu, KD, Aelay, and Don.

#4 Hindi

Our favourite Hindi comedy movies are the classics from before the 2000s. But here is a list you could check out from Netflix. Chup Chup Ke, Badhaai Do, 3 Idiots, Pyaar KA Punchnama, Dil Chahta Hai, Welcome, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Munna Bhai, and Dostana.

#5 Malayalam

Malayalam movies are a true gem. With no introduction needed, here are the best comedy Malayalam movies on Netflix. Minnal Murali, Njan Prakashan, Husbands in Goa, Varane Avashyamund, Maniyarayile Ashokan, and Thottapan.

Connect to us on Instagram or comment below and let us know what you will be watching this Friday on Netflix.