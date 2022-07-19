Vizagites are you ready for an entertaining weekend? Vizag in recent times has picked on different kinds of entertainment and we for sure have been loving it. From top exhibitions to drag shows to stand-up comedies, Vizag has been welcoming new and fresh talent. If you are looking for events happening in Vizag this weekend, you have come to the right place. Here is what is happening in Vizag this weekend from live music to dance battles.

Below is the list of events happening in Vizag this weekend from live music to dance battles.

#1 Step Up And Dance

Claimed to be Vizag’s first dance battle league, Step Up and Dance 2022 is being hosted by the DB Breakdance Association of Visakhapatnam. Happening at AIM Fitness ad Dance Floor in MVP Colony on 24 July 2022, make sure to reach the venue by 4 pm. The competition is open for all and the winners may be given a chance to represent the city and state at the national level breakdance championship including a medal and certificate.

#2 Open Mic (Music – Stand-up – Fun)

Open for all singers, musicians, poets and stand-up comedians in Vizag, the WOV Open Mic invites all the local talent to come and showcase what they have got. The event is happening on 24 July 2022 at Dumont Creamery, Chinna Waltair from 5 pm. The event seems to be a fun one for all those who enjoy watching fresh and unfiltered talent.

#3 Band Elyzium

The 5-member Telugu band Elyzium from Hyderabad will be coming to Vizag this Saturday to perform at Novotel. The famous regional band are best known for their unique takes on famous songs. Catch their live performance for a unique experience. Make sure to book your tickets in advance.

#4 Photographer Summit

The new Beyond Bajji Resto Café has already been grabbing attention with its new and unique formula of snacks in the Vizag. Happening there this Saturday is the Photographer Summit where you can meet some of Vizag’s young photography masters and have a chance to view their best clicks and listen to the story behind each click. Head down to this new café in town at around 6 pm and enjoy an intellectual evening with some good snacks.

#5 IronHill

DJ ACID will be at IronHill this Saturday to set the floor high on energy. Enjoy some good food with handcrafted alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks while the dance floor gets grooving. The place generally gets crowded by 8 pm, so make sure to get there soon, as they believe in first come first serve.

