Weekends are movies are like a made for each other couple. Especially, if the movies are highly content-driven, there is nothing like it. Malayalam movies are the perfect justification for the above statement. Mollywood never failed to keep satisfy the audience, proving its mettle time and again. If you are wondering what to do this weekend, you must consider watching these Malayalam movies released on OTTs in the month of June.

Here is the list of Malayalam movies released on OTTs in June.

Meri Awas Suno

Meri Awas Suno is a Malayalam musical drama directed by Prajesh Sen and stars Jayasurya, Manju Warrier, and Sshivada in major roles. The plot of this movie revolves around the life of Shankar, a radio jockey. His life goes upside down when he is diagnosed with laryngeal cancer and he finds out that he will lose his voice during the treatment. A speech therapist aids him in moving on by accepting the unexpected changes in his life.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Kuttavum Shikshayum

Starring Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, and others in key roles, Kuttavum Shikshayum is a Malayalam action thriller directed by Rajeev Ravi. The movie is based on a mysterious jewellery robbery that took place in Kasaragod District, Kerala, in 2015. A team of five policemen from Kerala head out to a dreaded village in Uttar Pradesh to catch the culprits in the robbery, where they have to risk their lives. Catch this high-tension thriller this weekend

OTT platform: Netflix

CBI 5

This Malayalam movie shows how a political leader’s sudden death sets off a baffling case for the police. Ace detective Sethuraman Iyer takes it upon himself to unravel the mystery behind it. Directed by K Madhu, the cast includes Mammootty, Soubin Shahir, Jagathy Sreekumar and others in lead roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Pathrosinte Padappukal

This is a 2022 Malayalam comedy-drama, directed by Afsal Abdul Latheef, The movie stars Sharaf U Dheen, Grace Anthony, Nalsen K Gafoor, and others in crucial roles. Pathrosinte Padappukkal revolves around a gas agency worker and his family of four children.

OTT platform: Zee5

Jana Gana Mana

Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mamta Mohandas, Sri Divya, and others in pivotal roles, this Malayalam flick was directed by Dijo Jose Antony. This movie was initially released in the theatres on 28 April 2022 and did well at the box office. The plot revolves around the murder of a socially responsible college professor at a university, which invokes severe protests by students.

OTT platform: Netflix