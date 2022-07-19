On Friday, 22 July 2022, a recruitment drive for delivery executive jobs at Big Basket is being conducted at the District Employment Exchange at Kancharapalem in Vizag. A total of 50 vacancies will be available for interested and eligible candidates.

The details of the recruitment drive are as follows

a) Job role: Delivery boy

Number of vacancies: 40

Eligibility: 10th pass

Age: 18-35 years

Salary: Rs 12,000 + PF + ESI PM

b) Job role: Van delivery executive

Number of vacancies: 10

Eligibility: 10th pass, driving license

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 10,000-12,000

Interested and eligible candidates looking for jobs in Vizag can avail this opportunity. Candidates must register themselves on the ncs.gov.in website and attend the recruitment drive by 10 am on 22 July 2022 at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, Vizag.

