On 19 July 2022, the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager AK Tripathi announced that an additional Vistadome coach will be attached to the Kirandul Express travelling between Araku and Visakhapatnam. This decision has been taken by the East Coast Railways (ECoR) to clear the passenger rush.

Train No. 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train will be attached with one more Vistadome coach from 19 July 2022 to 30 September 2022 up to Araku.

Train No. 18552 Kirandul -Visakhapatnam train will be attached with one more Vistadome coach from 19 July 2022 to 30 September 2022 from Araku to Visakhapatnam.

