The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati has issued a weather warning of heavy rainfall over north coastal Andhra Pradesh (AP) including Visakhapatnam District, south coastal AP, East Godavari and Yanam for four days starting from today. It has been said that the central monsoon trough is moving over Ganganagar, Rohtak, Gwalior, Sidhi, Ambikapur, Sambalpur and southeast to the east-central Bay of Bengal. According to officials, the trough extends up to 0.9km above sea level.

According to the IMD forecast, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at Rayalaseema and heavy rainfall at isolated places of coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The Andhra Pradesh Weatherman has also pointed out the chances of good rainfall in the outskirts of Visakhapatnam. According to him, the Pendurthi-Anakapalli rains will move to the Vizianagaram District, skipping the main city of Vizag.

The Vizag City weather seems to be brighter today with no rain overcast. The maximum temperature is 30 degrees Celcius and the minimum temperature is 26 degrees Celcius.

In the last 24 hours, Amaravati has recorded the highest rainfall of 63mm followed by Nandigama at 41mm.

