AP PGECET application deadline extended

The last date to apply for AP PGECET, which is conducted every year for postgraduate engineering and pharmacy course admissions across the state, has been extended until March 20.

According to a statement issued by PGECET convener Mallikharjuna Rao, the deadline has been extended following requests from students. The applications are being accepted online. Applications may be submitted with a late fee of Rs. 1,000 until March 23, with Rs. 2,000 (March 26) and Rs. 4,000 (March 28), and with a late fee of Rs. 10,000 until April 1.

Hall tickets can be downloaded from April 15, and the examination will be held on April 28, 29, and 30. For complete details, candidates are advised to visit the website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in or contact the convener’s office located at the AU College of Engineering. Admissions to M.Tech, M.Pharmacy, and Pharma.D courses are being taken up through this entrance examination.

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