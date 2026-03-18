NIPM Foundation Day Celebrated At RINL Steel Plant Vizag

National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) – Visakha Chapter, in association with RINL, Vizag Steel Plant, jointly organised NIPM’s Foundation Day Celebration at Learning & Development Centre, RINL, Vizag Steel Plant on March 17.

Dr R N Sahay, Director (Personnel), RINL, served as the Chief Guest of the program, while Dr Emandi Sankara Rao was the Guest Speaker. The occasion featured a lecture session on the topic HR 2.0 – Back to Basics – People Management, attended by a large number of HR Managers from RINL and other organisations.

NIPM came into existence on March 15, 1980, by merging two professional bodies, the Indian Institute of Personnel Management and the National Institute of Labour Management. Currently, NIPM boasts an extensive network of over 12,000 Life Members across 56 Chapters and has established partnerships with more than 500 educational institutions nationwide. The Visakha Chapter has around 200 Life Members.

During the event, Dr Sahay emphasised the importance of networking in today’s HR landscape. He noted that the Back to Basics concept helps HR professionals enrich and upgrade their knowledge for day-to-day activities, reiterating that learning is a continuous process with no end. He added that an individual’s willpower and strength are key to achieving maximum results in their career.

Dr Emandi Sankara Rao delivered a lecture on Back to Basics – People Management, offering a presentation with valuable insights relating to the present HR scenario in the workplace.

The programme began with a welcome address by B Seshagiri Rao, Senior Manager (HR), RINL, and Chairman, NIPM, who elaborated on the importance of a professional body and its role in the day-to-day activities of an HR Manager. Dr B Krishna Kumari, Faculty, IIAM, Visakhapatnam, and Honorary Secretary, NIPM, proposed the Vote of Thanks.

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