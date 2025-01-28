On 27 January 2025, IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh announced that TATA Consultancy Services (TCS) will commence operations in Visakhapatnam within 90 days.

While addressing the media, the minister said, TCS would first operate in a temporary building as the construction of the permanent office will take 2 to 3 years. The minister reaffirmed the government’s initial commitment to create five lakh IT jobs in the city over the next five years.

In September 2024, Dallas Technology Centre (DTC) proposed to lease 1,600 sqm of land for the TCS premises in Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam. The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), reviewed the proposal and approved a special package for DTC. Once functional, TCS aims to create an employment of 2,000 IT professionals in the first phase.

Nara Lokesh further emphasised the importance of artificial intelligence, deep tech, and big data in driving the IT sector. He also said that startups will get support through the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub initiative.

Talking about other developments in Andhra Pradesh, the minister informed that discussions regarding the Pyakaraopeta Tuni airport are going on with Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu. The Rushikonda buildings would also be open to the public within three months, he said.

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Privatisation

Talking about the longstanding Steel Plant Privatisation issue, the minister said that despite the privatisation trends across the country, the state government is determined to protect the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Nara Lokesh also mentioned that permissions and land allocations for Arcelor Mittal have been completed and the steel manufacturing company will be operating within the next six to seven months.

