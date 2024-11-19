Iranian cinema has long been celebrated for its rich storytelling and deep exploration of human emotions. From uncovering societal hypocrisies to delving into complexities, here is a list of 7 Iranian movies that you should watch at least once in your lifetime.

1. Holy Spider

Rahimi is a female journalist who travels to Iran’s holy city, Mashhad, to investigate the serial killings of sex workers committed by a murderer called, “Spider Killer.” As the case goes to trial, the killer gets strong support from the public, making it more difficult to bring the truth to light.

2. There is No Evil

Directed by Mohammad Rasoulof, There is No Evil tells the tale of four men who are forced to make an unthinkable choice that affects their relationships and entire lives.

3. A Cube of Sugar

Pasandide, the youngest daughter in a traditional Iranian house is getting married. As the date of the wedding approaches, all her sisters come back home – creating a lively atmosphere.

4. About Elly

A group of former classmates plan a three-day vacation to the Caspian Sea. However, things start getting weird when one of their groupmates, Elly, disappears.

5. Law of Tehran

Samad is a narcotic detective in pursuit of a drug kingpin, Naser Khakzag, who lives in the shadows. When he is finally able to catch him, the drug lord tries everything possible to save himself and his family.

6. Hit the Road

A middle-aged couple and their sons embark on a road trip in the Iranian countryside. On their way, they rekindle forgotten memories amidst bittersweet quarrels.

7. Taste of Cherry

Badii, a middle-aged man drives through Tehran looking for a suitable person to do a job for him, for which he is ready to compensate for the hefty sum. The twist? The task is to bury him after he kills himself. Will he find someone willing to do the job?

These cinematic masterpieces offer more than just compelling stories – they portray the unique socio-cultural themes and political landscapes of Iran. Whether you are a seasoned cinephile or a newcomer, these movies will surely captivate you. So, watch these 7 Iranian movies, and let us know what you think about them.

