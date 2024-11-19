One of the most exciting new South Indian releases of the year, the Malyalam-language Kishkindha Kaandam is finally dropping on OTT platforms this week. In fact, it is dropping today, and it’s stringing along a bunch of other interesting OTT releases that sound binge-worthy. From a Christmas Special to a crazy Korean reality show, here’s a list of every movie and TV show that starts streaming today (19 November 2024):

1. Kishkindha Kaandam

Since its theatrical release in September, Kishkindha Kandham has garnered keen positive attention with its interesting plot and star cast. The mystery follows Appu Pillai, a retired army officer living in a remote village with his son, daughter-in-law, and grandson.

Tragedy strikes when his daughter-in-law passes away and his grandson disappears. When his son remarries, the new daughter-in-law, hoping to restore order in the family, begins investigating the case of Appu’s missing grandson, and grows increasingly suspicious of his involvement in the case.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

2. Interior Chinatown

Willis Wu is Asian, and he does not wish to be confined by the typical role of “background character” thrown at his community. That’s the essence of Interior Chinatown, an excellent drama that puts the conventional background Asian character on the forefront with a “main character” storyline.

Willis, a waiter at his uncle’s Chinatown restaurant, is involved in a police procedural when he witnesses a kidnapping that ousts family secrets about his brother’s disappearance.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

3. Jeff Dunham’s Scrogged Up Holiday Special

‘Tis the season for Christmas movies – and Christmas comedies. In this holiday special, ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham recreates the classic film, “A Christmas Carol,” with his iconic characters. For those looking for a festive, short, and light-hearted watch, this holiday special is heavily recommended.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

4. Vivesini

After getting a good reception in theatres last year, Vivesini, a Tamil-language drama film is finally making its way to OTT Platforms. If you’re interested in watching movies with supernatural themes, Vivesini will make you feel right at home.

The story follows a girl called Shakthi, who journeys through a haunted forest to debunk the superstitions surrounding it. However, her firm beliefs start to shatter when she witnesses bizarre events with no apparent rational explanation. Seeking answers, Shakthi and her friends join forces with a centuries-old spirit, an endeavour that leads to more trouble.

OTT Platform: Aha Tamil

5. Thekku Vadakku

Kishkindha Kaandam is not the only Malayalam-language release dropping on OTT today. Thekku Vadaku is a lighter alternative if you’re looking for something humorous.

The movie revolves around a retired engineer and a rice mill owner caught in a rivalry. As they try to outwit each other in every possible aspect, the entire village watches them closely, eager to know who will finally come out on top.

OTT Platform: ManoramaMAX

6. Zombieverse 2: New Blood

Zombieverse on Netflix is horrific, apocalyptic, and terrifyingly real. The reality TV show, set in Seoul, has participants (a cast made up of K-pop idols, actors, chefs, etc) face off zombie-like creatures, solve riddles, and complete quests. They must work their way to victory while trying to survive a fictional zombie virus outbreak. The show is certainly creative, adventurous, and even funny at times. If you don’t mind some jumpscares, Zombieverse Season 2 could be the watch for you.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Let us know which one of these new OTT releases today you are waiting to watch first this week.