Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has mooted collection of a toll on State roads while proposing handover of roads maintenance to an outsourcing agency.

Speaking in the Assembly on 19 November, the Chief Minister said: “We are planning to implement the idea as a pilot project in the Godavari districts. Based on the result, the same will be followed in other districts.”

Pointing out that roads in the State had turned very bad during the five-year rule of the YSRCP, Chandrababu Naidu said a sum of Rs 850 crore was sanctioned for road repairs and work was going on. The government was keen on improving roads by Sankranti, he added.

On the lines of National Highways, tenders would be called to hand over maintenance of State roads to an outsourcing agency in East and West Godari districts, said the Chief Minister.

Charges would be collected for using roads except the stretches between villages and mandal headquarters, Chandrababu Naidu said making it clear that toll on State roads would be collected only from buses, lorries and cars.

When the Chief Minister sought the opinion of MLAs in the House, they termed it a good idea and welcomed it.

On the Polavaram project, Chandrababu Naidu said it would be completed by 2027. The alliance government would also complete all projects in North Andhra, he said.

Blaming the previous YSRCP government for the damage of diaphragm wall of the Polavaram, the Chief Minister observed that Rs 990 crore was required to reconstruct it.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu