A brain-dead man in Visakhapatnam has given a new lease of life to four persons. According to reports, V Ramarao (57) of the city sustained a severe head injury in a road accident near Duvvada on 17 November and the passers-by admitted him to the nearby hospital.

Though a team of doctors at the hospital made efforts for two days, there was no improvement and Ramarao was declared brain-dead.

When the doctors at the hospital explained to the family members of Ramarao about the organ donation, they expressed willingness and the same was informed to Jeevandan State co-ordinator Rambabu by the doctors.

Rambabu made arrangements for the Visakhapatnam man’s organ donation. The lungs, kidneys, and heart of the brain-dead were donated to four persons.

District Collector H N Harendra Prasad offered floral tributes at the body of Ramarao and expressed gratitude to his family members for coming forward for a noble cause. The Collector handed over Rs 10,000 to the family members of Ramarao for the cremation of the body.

Over 4,000 persons in the State were in need of organs and the gesture made by the kin of Ramarao should be an inspiration to others to come forward for organ donation, said the Visakhapatnam District Collector.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu