Apart from being the land of biryani, Hyderabad boasts a range of mouth-watering delicacies that satisfy both hunger and a sweet tooth. While Hyderabad’s desserts soothe the soul, we can’t help but wish these treats were available in Visakhapatnam too.

Qubani Ka Meetha

Prepared with dried apricots and desi ghee, almonds and gulab jal, Khubani ka Meetha is an explosion of flavours in the mouth. This authentic Hyderabad sweet has both Hyderabadis’ and Vizagites’ hearts.

Badam Ki Jali

A traditional sweet hailing from the City of Pearls, Badam Ki Jali is a magnificent blend of creamy badams (almonds) and sugar. They are made into cute flower and star shapes.

Geelay Firdaus

Geelay Firdaus is a lesser-known but exquisite sweet dish from Hyderabad that showcases the city’s love for rich, flavorful desserts. It literally translates to “wet paradise” in Urdu, the name itself evokes an image of a dessert that’s indulgent and heavenly.

Shahjahani Ka Meetha

Prepared with fresh tomatoes, Shahjahani Ka Meetha is a dessert that you don’t want to miss if you are visiting Hyderabad.

Mauz Ka Meetha

This is a delicious and healthy dessert that will make you swoon when you eat it. Popularly known as “banana sweet,” Mauz Ka Meetha melts in the mouth, leaving a heavenly aftertaste.

Jauzi Halwa

Jauzi Halwa is a heavenly sweet dish from Hyderabad. Unlike the other halwas, which are made with semolina or wheat, this dish includes a rare spice – jauzi or nutmeg. Jauzi Ka Halwa was once served in the courts of Nizams and was made exclusively on special occasions or festive gatherings.

As Vizagites, we can’t help but yearn for these Hyderabadi delights, whose undeniable charm ensures they remain in the hearts of both cities’ food lovers. Until these mouth-watering desserts grace the streets of Visakhapatnam, grab an opportunity and savour a slice of their culinary paradise the next time you visit Hyderabad.

