As December is coming to an end, to keep up the excitement and entertainment going, this week, OTT platforms are coming up with new mind-bending life-or-death themed entertainment releases like Gladiator II and Squid Games Season 2 and acclaimed Bollywood movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham 2. Take a look at what other new OTT releases are going to surprise you this week!

1. Gladiator II

To shield his son from corruption, Lucilla sends her son, Lucius far away to Numidia. However, the peace is short-lived as the Roman empire catches up with him. As Lucious gets captured by General Marcus Acacius, he is forced into a deadly battle for survival.

Gladiator II release date: December 26

Gladiator II OTT platform: Netflix

2. Squid Game Season 2

Three years after Gi-hun won the Squid game, he changed his mind about moving to the US and decides to enlist for another life or death game, where he has to compete with new participants gathered to win the prize of ₩45.6 billion.

Squid game Season 2 release date: December 26

Squid game Season 2 OTT platform: Netflix

3. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is back with two Manjulikas, or perhaps three? You never know!

Roohan aka Rooh Baba is a ghostbuster who cons people in Kolkata. Even after knowing that he is a con artist, Meera, a princess of Raktaghat asks him to come to her kingdom and perform rituals. But why? Watch and find out!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 release date: December 27

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT platform: Netflix

4. Doctor Who: Joy to the World

The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) joins forces with Joy Almondo (Nicola Coughlan), a lone hotel guest whose ordinary check-in spirals into a dazzling journey through the Time Hotel – a 41st-century marvel offering its elite clients exclusive access to history’s pivotal moments.

Doctor Who: Joy to the World release date: December 25

Doctor Who: Joy to the World OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

5. Sorgavaasal

Parthu who is wrongfully convicted during 1999 riots, struggles to survive inside a Madras Central Prison, that is dominated by corruption and violence.

Sorgavaasal release date: December 27

Sorgavaasal OTT platform: Netflix

6. Harry Potter: Wizard of Baking

This Christmas, dive into a magical bake-off in Harry Potter’s Wizarding World!

Hosted by Fred and George Weasley, nine pastry chefs face spellbinding challenges to become the first-ever culinary champion in the wizarding world.

Harry Potter: Wizard of Baking date: December 25

Harry Potter: Wizard of Baking OTT platform: Discovery+

7. Singham Again

Bajirao Singham is a cop who goes on a cross-border mission to rescue his kidnapped wife, Avni Singham. This film is inspired by the story of Ramayana and draws parallels between Rama and Bajirao’s characters.

Singham Again release date: December 27

Singham Again OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

8. Doctors

Dr Nitya Vasu, an ambitious surgical resident joins Elizabeth Blackwell Medical Centre to seek revenge on Dr Ishaan, a renowned neurosurgeon. As Nitya is forced to work alongside Ishaan, the lines of resentment slowly blur due to undeniable chemistry.

Doctors release date: December 27

Doctors OTT platform: JioCinema

9. Origin

An adaptation of the book, Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents written by Ava DuVernay, this movie delves deep into the history of the caste system in India, Nazi Germany and the United States of America.

Origin release date: December 25

Origin OTT platform: Netflix

Which of these thrilling new OTT releases will be on your watchlist this week? Pick your favorite and let us know in the comments!

