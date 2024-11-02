Kartik Aaryan’s new horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is the talk of the town, winning hearts across India with its mix of chills and laughs. With his impeccable comic timing and a storyline that keeps you guessing, Aaryan brings fresh energy to the beloved franchise. Here’s why Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a must-watch right now!

1. A seamless blend of horror and comedy

Director Anees Bazmee is not a new name in the genre of slapstick comedy, especially after his superhit films Welcome (2007) and Singh is King (2008).

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) achieved cult status soon after their releases and became a part of Bollywood culture.

Being the 3rd franchise in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Anees took his time to establish a gripping backstory without any loose ends or compromising on comical elements.

2. Aaryan’s biggest opening to date!

Starry Diwali BhoolBhulaiyaa Vaali ⭐️🤙🙏 pic.twitter.com/AbsHrkw57J — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) November 1, 2024

Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba pours his heart into the movie, making audiences fall in love with his character. Anees as a director also effectively celebrated his hero like never before!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, surpassed expectations by earning Rs 35.50 crore on its opening day. With these numbers, the movie turned out to be Aaryan and Bazmee’s biggest opening to date.

3. The competition between two Manjulikas is getting real!

First Karishma Kapoor, then Aishwarya Roy and now Vidhya Balan, Madhuri Dixit is back with another of her iconic dance-offs.

Madhuri Dixit enters the franchise with a special appearance in Ami Je Tomar 3.0. The competition between the two Manjulikas getting real!

4. ‘Labon ko’ song by legendary singer KK is making a comeback

Bollywood is known for its most romantic songs in horrifying movies, whether it is Emraan Hashmi’s Mahi song from Raaz or Khamoshiyaan from Khamoshiyaan, these songs always stay with us even if the movie has faded from the memories.

One such iconic song was ‘Labon ko’ from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, by the legendary singer KK. In collaboration with Darshan Raval, this song is appearing on screens again.