Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Chief Secretary to the Andhra Pradesh government, has advised the departments and agencies concerned to complete the construction work of the Bhogapuram International Airport in the time stipulated.

Speaking at the first coordination committee meeting related to the airport held virtually from the Secretariat on 23 December, the Chief Secretary suggested that steps be taken to ensure speedy and timely completion of the work of the prestigious international airport.

Besides the construction work, the Chief Secretary also reviewed the arrangements to be made by various central government organisations and agencies at the airport. The committee discussed the arrangements to be made like customs and immigration checkpoints, and CISF security.

Similarly, he also discussed with the officials concerned on the issues such as better connectivity from Visakhapatnam city to Bhogapuram airport.

Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board CEO Praveen Aditya and others participated in the meeting.

Representatives of the construction companies of Bhogapuram International Airport, representatives of the civil aviation wing and others were also present.

Completion likely by 2025

Named after freedom fighter Alluri Seetharama Raju, the international airport is coming up at a site located 44 km away from Visakhapatnam.

The airport has been proposed keeping in view the needs of North Andhra and South Odisha.

Planned to be developed in three phases, the first phase of the project is estimated to cost Rs 4,592 crore. The airport is likely to be completed by December 2025.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu