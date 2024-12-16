The much-anticipated web series featuring Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf, Mismatched Season 3 is finally out! Dedicated viewers of the show know that this season of Mismatched felt like a rollercoaster ride, with people finding new relationships, old enemies becoming friends and some unexpected people in tears. Furthermore, the on-and-off nature of the cute love stories kept everyone hooked and left the fans with heavy hearts as the season came to a close. If you are one of the many who is not totally happy with the ending of season 3 of Mismatched, here are a few romantic series on OTT that might ease your pain.

1. Call Me Bae

Bella, or Bae is a socialite from south Delhi, who is used to living luxuriously with her husband. As her marriage falls apart, she loses everything and everyone around her. To restart, she decides to move to Mumbai, where she starts working as a reporter.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

2. Campus Beats

Shanthanu and Shruti’s dance-drama, Campus Beats Season 3, is finally out! This series navigates the highs and lows of dancers from different walks of life brought together by one ambition – to make their name in the world of dance.

OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player

3. Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever is a high school drama that follows the story of Devi Vishwakumar, a first-generation Indian-American teenage girl, and her complicated love life.

OTT platform: Netflix

4. ImMATURE

ImMATURE is a coming-of-age drama which follows the lives of three teenage boys – Dhruv, Chacha and Chutney – in their final year of high school.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

5. Family By Choice

Can the relationships made by heartfelt connections be stronger than the blood relations? Watch San-ha, Ju-won and Hae-jun break the traditional norms of family and form an inseparable bond.

OTT platform: Viki

6. Little Things

Kavy Kulkarni and Dhruv Vats are in a live-in relationship in Mumbai. As the series progresses, this cute couple navigate their romance through everyday life and simple conversations.

OTT platform: Netflix

7. Gutar Gu

Ritu and Anuj begin their long-distance relationship with precautions to ensure that they continue to date successfully. As the pressure of their new life and career grows, can these two lovebirds still find time for their romance?

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

While Mismatched Season 3 may have left some of us with a bittersweet aftertaste, these binge-worthy romantic series on OTT can fill that void and remind us that every ending is just the beginning of something new.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates