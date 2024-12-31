The globally acknowledged All We Imagine As Light is making its debut this week! However, that’s not it, we have more good news for you – an entire lineup of good news, actually! This week, more new and interesting South releases are hitting OTT platforms. If you have this list, you are sorted for a solid binge-watch!

1. All We Imagine As Light

After making history with the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival, All We Imagine As Light finally hit the OTT.

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, the film revolves around how a nurse, Prabah’s, life which takes a drastic turn when she receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband.

Streaming on: Disney + Hotstar

2. Jolly O Gymkhana

Watch what happens when four women unexpectedly end up with a corpse. The chaos and confusion lead to a hilarious journey to Kodaikanal.

Streaming on: Aha

3. Panchavalsara Padhathi

When Kalambasura, a character from local folklore, started appearing in a small village, strange things came to the surface. Sanoj a resident of the village starts to dig deep into the cause of it. However, he is stopped and gets mixed responses from villagers due to long-standing superstitions.

Streaming on: Manoramamax

4. Kadakan

Sulfi, a reckless young man’s life takes a thrilling turn when he and his father get stuck in a situation with a mafia and cops.

Streaming on: SUN NXT

5. Katha Kamamishu

Set in a rural backdrop, Katha Kamamishu is an interesting saga that delves into how relationships and family dynamics change over the course of time. This movie weaves together an old-school charm with a heartwarming tale.

Streaming on: Aha

6. Sookshmadarshini

Sookshmadarshini is a much-anticipated mystery thriller featuring the middle-class neighbourhood where strange things start to happen after a new family moves in.

Streaming on: ZEE5

These new OTT releases are filled with laughter, love and heartwarming tales perfect to start your New year. So, forget all the plans, get cosy and start your binge-watch session this week!

